Parents arrested, charged after father admits to hitting 9-year-old with extension cord

The parents were both arrested after the father admitted to abusing the child with an extension cord.

HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables.

On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the 9-year-old boy with injuries on his back and left arm. When deputies questions the father, Leotis Taylor, they said he admitted to hitting the child with an extension cord.

The child’s mother, Wendy Turner, was reportedly uncooperative during the investigation and was arrested on warrants for several traffic violations.

“They were both arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Leotis Taylor was charged with Injury to a Child. His bond and court information have not been set at this time,” Constable Mark Herman said.