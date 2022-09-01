This online tool helps students learn tough concepts

The technology landscape and visual learning is changing and experts say the first step to excelling is to cut through the clutter. Then, find the right learning tools to match your personal style.

The technology landscape and visual learning is changing and experts say the first step to excelling is to cut through the clutter. Then, find the right learning tools to match your personal style.

Johnny Betancourt is one of the founders of Clutch Prep. The online learning company has helped more than 2 million students learn the toughest concepts with step-by-step video tutorials that guide students through every chapter of their textbook. Now integrated within the Pearson+ app, a new feature, called Channels, allows students to ‘level up’ the way they learn even more.

Betancourt appeared on KPRC 2+ to share more about the tool

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.