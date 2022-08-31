80º

The importance of disaster preparedness

Cheryl Nelson, an instructor for FEMA’s National Disaster Preparedness Training Center and the founder of preparewithcher.com, appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the importance of preparing for a disaster.

September is National Preparedness Month.

Nelson’s disaster recovery checklist includes:

  • Who to call: The importance of choosing a full-service recovery service
  • Home or business: Where to look for support from experts
  • Timely response: Why a timely response can make a big difference
  • Experience: What to expect after a disaster and why experience matters

