Man, 20, accused of fatally shooting man who was dating his mother at southwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man, who was dating his mother, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

Alexander Quiroz, 20, was charged with murder in the shooting death of the 35-year-old man. The victim’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The shooting was reported Monday at 3 p.m. at an apartment complex, located in the 6400 block of Bankside Drive. Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the shooting victim. Houston Fire Department paramedics attempted medical assistance but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspected gunman, Quiroz, returned to the scene and turned himself in to police.

Further investigation revealed that Quiroz and the victim both lived at the home and the victim was dating Quiroz’s mother. Police said Quiroz admitted to investigators that he shot the victim after the two of them got into a heated argument inside the apartment.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was notified and Quiroz was subsequently charged for his role in the shooting. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.