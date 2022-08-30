Here’s how you can make $1,000 by binge-watching classic summer movies

HOUSTON – Calling all movie lovers!

One company is offering $1,000 to binge-watch several classic summer movies.

Here’s what the ideal applicant looks like:

The ability and availability to watch 10 movies within four weeks

Strong attention to detail and ability to fill out a worksheet for each movie

Overall enthusiasm for summertime movies

Here’s the list of the movies the lucky applicant will be getting paid to watch:

Grease

Dirty Dancing

Stand by Me

The Sandlot

National Lampoon’s Vacation

The Parent Trap

The Last Song

Something’s Gotta Give

Mamma Mia

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Additionally, applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. The deadline to apply is Sept. 9, 2022.

You can find more details and the application to enter here.