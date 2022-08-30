Here’s how you can make $1,000 by binge-watching classic summer movies

HOUSTON – Calling all movie lovers!
One company is offering $1,000 to binge-watch several classic summer movies.
Here’s what the ideal applicant looks like:
- The ability and availability to watch 10 movies within four weeks
- Strong attention to detail and ability to fill out a worksheet for each movie
- Overall enthusiasm for summertime movies
Here’s the list of the movies the lucky applicant will be getting paid to watch:
- Grease
- Dirty Dancing
- Stand by Me
- The Sandlot
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- The Parent Trap
- The Last Song
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Mamma Mia
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Additionally, applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. The deadline to apply is Sept. 9, 2022.
You can find more details and the application to enter here.