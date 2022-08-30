87º

Here’s how you can make $1,000 by binge-watching classic summer movies

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Calling all movie lovers!

One company is offering $1,000 to binge-watch several classic summer movies.

Here’s what the ideal applicant looks like:

  • The ability and availability to watch 10 movies within four weeks
  • Strong attention to detail and ability to fill out a worksheet for each movie
  • Overall enthusiasm for summertime movies

Here’s the list of the movies the lucky applicant will be getting paid to watch:

  • Grease
  • Dirty Dancing
  • Stand by Me
  • The Sandlot
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation
  • The Parent Trap
  • The Last Song
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • Mamma Mia
  • The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Additionally, applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. The deadline to apply is Sept. 9, 2022.

You can find more details and the application to enter here.

