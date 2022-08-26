Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations

HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
Ad
The gyms are hosting grand opening events at each of the new and updated company-owned locations on Saturday, August 27.
Here are the locations:
Friendswood: 130 W. Parkwood Ave
Bingle: 12708 NW Freeway
Northchase Plaza: 4425 FM 1960 Rd. W SC
Here is a schedule of the grand opening appearances on Saturday.
Simeon Panda:
Bingle: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Northchase: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friendswood: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Ryan and Ida Bergfoth:
Bingle: Arrive at 9:45 a.m.
Northchase: 12:15 p.m.
Friendswood: 3:45 p.m.
Here’s a look inside the new Houston-area gym spaces:
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.