Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations

HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.

Ad

The gyms are hosting grand opening events at each of the new and updated company-owned locations on Saturday, August 27.

Here are the locations:

Friendswood: 130 W. Parkwood Ave

Bingle: 12708 NW Freeway

Northchase Plaza: 4425 FM 1960 Rd. W SC

Here is a schedule of the grand opening appearances on Saturday.

Simeon Panda:

Simeon Panda (L) attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Venom' at Regency Village Theatre on October 1, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

Bingle: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Northchase: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friendswood: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mike Ryan and Ida Bergfoth:

Mike Ryan (Gold's Gym)

Ida Bergfoth (Gold's Gym)

Bingle: Arrive at 9:45 a.m.

Northchase: 12:15 p.m.

Friendswood: 3:45 p.m.

Here’s a look inside the new Houston-area gym spaces:

Gold's Gym Houston-area location (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)

Houston-area Gold's Gym locations featuring its new look. (Gold's Gym)