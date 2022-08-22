Wanted: Suspect accused of physically abusing child still on the run, police say

HOUSTON – A man accused of physically abusing a child in 2021 is still on the run, according to the Houston Police Department.

Larry Paul Ardoin, 29, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury.

On June 2, 2021, police officers received a report of a child victim who was injured in the Houston area.

Police said the child made an outcry that Ardoin had abused them and caused injury.

Crime Stoppers is may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.