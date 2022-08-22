HPD releases sketch photo of suspect tied to armed robbery

A sketch photo was released of a suspect tied to an armed robbery at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A sketch photo was released of a suspect tied to an armed robbery at an apartment complex in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The aggravated robbery was reported on June 26 at around 2 p.m. at the apartment complex’s parking lot, located in the 6100 block of Fairdale Lane.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and pointed a handgun at him while demanding his wallet. The suspect reportedly punched the victim in the face, grabbed his wallet and the ran from the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.