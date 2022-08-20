HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle in north Harris County, police said

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County.

It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Investigators said they believe the man was walking on the southbound lanes of Airline Drive when a vehicle of unknown color and model struck him.

That vehicle fled the scene, Beaty said.

When deputies arrived, they found the man laying in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies did not provide a description of the vehicle.

The identity of the man was not released.