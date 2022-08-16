Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say

Repeat offender arrested for driving jetski while intoxicated in Lake Houston, police say

A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.

Wason said he and another warden turned on their blue emergency lights and confronted the suspect. During their inspection, they noticed Ste-Marie had an open Miller Light beer in his hand.

Ste-Marie was also said to have bloodshot red eyes and was reportedly slurring his speech.

The suspect was then put through a series of field sobriety tests where Wason said several clues indicated the man was, in fact, intoxicated. Additionally, Wason said Ste-Marie initially refused to provide a specimen of his breath and further refused to sign the form indicating his refusal.

Ste-Marie was placed under arrest for boating while intoxicated and later posted a $10,000 bond.

He was expected back in court Tuesday.

Court records state Ste-Marie has a lengthy criminal history, with his last arrest and conviction being another boating while intoxicated charge. His first run-in with the law dates back to 1997 when he was arrested and spent 180 days in jail for a marijuana possession charge.