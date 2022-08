More than a dozen people were injured Saturday after a vehicle struck a crowd in Berwick, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Geisinger Medical Center, in nearby Danville, received 13 patients by mid-evening, spokesperson Natalie Buyny said by email. Conditions of the injured were not available.

“Staff is assessing and triaging patients for appropriate care,” Buyny said.

