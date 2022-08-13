Suspect wearing bulletproof vest, driving stolen vehicle arrested after leading officers on chase in west Houston, HPD says

Driver who reportedly stole vehicle out of Austin is taken into custody after leading officers in a pursuit, according to HPD

A suspect who drove a reported stolen vehicle while wearing a bulletproof vest is arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in west Houston early Saturday, Houston police said.

According to HPD Lt. Crowson, an officer with HPD’s Westside unit spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Austin on Bissonnet Street near Beltway 8 at around 1:40 a.m.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused, that was when a pursuit began.

Both the suspect and the officer circled around the Beltway 8 service road, and at one point, he allegedly drove the wrong way.

Later, Lt. Crowson said the suspect entered a neighborhood on Polo and Loma Linda. At some point, police said the suspect crashed into a ditch.

The suspect appeared to have worn a bulletproof vest, according to Crowson. He was later taken into custody.

Officers approached the vehicle and found narcotics inside. Lt. Crowson said police believe the suspect may be under the influence.

Police said the suspect will be charged with felony evading and felon in possession of body armor. HPD is in contact with Austin Police to determine charges for the reported stolen vehicle.