DPS to provide more than 30 officers to campuses throughout Uvalde ISD for new school year

UVALDE, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) for the new school year.

“The beginning of a new school year should be an exciting time for students and teachers, and the State of Texas is working to provide that for the Uvalde community,” said Abbott. “As a new school year begins, we must ensure students, parents, and all dedicated school personnel can look forward to new opportunities to learn and grow. Texas will keep working to provide all available support and resources to the Uvalde community as they continue to heal.”

Abbott said the DPS security presence was requested by UCISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell and will help ensure students, parents, and school faculty feel secure as they return to school.

“We know going back to school will be especially challenging for many in Uvalde,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to working with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to ensure each child, parent, and teacher feels safe and protected during this difficult time. There is no task more important than this.”

Ad

Governor Abbott has taken the following actions to help the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School: