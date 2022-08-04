VIDEO: Get ‘back-to-school’ ready in style

The back-to-school season is upon us, so what are the cool for school must-haves that will help students and parents this year? Tech and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey has the answers.

Tech and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey has the answers. She appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to show off a handful of A+ ideas, from a laptop and printer to must-have school supplies and dorm décor, arts and crafts with a message, and a solution for those “back to school” smiles.

For Humphrey tips and suggestion, watch the segment in the video player at the top of the page.

Humphrey is a contributor on Good Morning America. She has also contributed her tech-life expertise to national media outlets including The Harry Show’, hosted by Harry Connick, Jr, Al-Jazeera America, HuffPostLive, TheGrio.com, and BlackEnterprise.com. She also uses social media to help thousands of people understand tech basics with her weekly 60-Second Tech Break on Instagram and Twitter (@TechLifeSteph).

