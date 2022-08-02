VIDEO: Employee held at gunpoint by suspect at drive-thru window in SE Houston, HPD says

Surveillance video was released of a fast food employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of an employee being held at gunpoint during a robbery at the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The armed robbery was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. at the business located in the 11300 block of Monroe Street.

Police said a silver Hyundai Sonata pulled up to the drive-thru window and the man asked if he could come inside, and the employee stated that only the drive-thru was open at the time. The suspect then got out of the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money from the cash registers, according to HPD.

Police said the employee complied and as she was holding the money, the suspect forcibly grabbed it from her hands. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and sped off.

According to HPD, the license plate from the suspects’ vehicle was captured on surveillance camera and it was discovered that the suspect had stolen the license plate from another vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest or charge. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Watch video of the armed robbery below: