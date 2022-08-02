98º

Selena fans weigh in on a new, remixed single

The song, already topping one chart on iTunes, is spurring controversy around an upcoming album produced by her family, decades after the Queen of Tejano music’s death.

Edwin Flores, NBC News

Nearly 30 years since her tragic death, the family of the enduring Latina pop icon Selena released a new single, a remix of a 1987 song that’s part of an upcoming posthumous album, “Moonchild Mixes.”

As expected, the song’s release and the coming album have elicited strong responses — both in favor and against — from the legions of fans of the late Queen of Tejano’s music.

“I’m all for it,” Matthew Tienda, 30, of San Antonio, said about the song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” or “The Way I Love You,” an orchestral mariachi ballad that has already clinched the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Música Mexicana charts in the U.S. and Canada.

