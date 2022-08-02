Selena fans weigh in on a new, remixed single

Nearly 30 years since her tragic death, the family of the enduring Latina pop icon Selena released a new single, a remix of a 1987 song that’s part of an upcoming posthumous album, “Moonchild Mixes.”

As expected, the song’s release and the coming album have elicited strong responses — both in favor and against — from the legions of fans of the late Queen of Tejano’s music.

“I’m all for it,” Matthew Tienda, 30, of San Antonio, said about the song, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” or “The Way I Love You,” an orchestral mariachi ballad that has already clinched the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Música Mexicana charts in the U.S. and Canada.

