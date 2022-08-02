86º

16-year-old found shot to death in driver’s seat of vehicle in east Harris County, sheriff says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle Monday morning in east Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was made at 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.

Gonzalez said the teen, possibly 16 years old, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call HPD’s Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

