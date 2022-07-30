Patrick Beverley hosts 6th annual basketball camp in Houston

Patrick Beverley hasn’t put on a Houston jersey in years, but he’s still putting on for the city.

The newly acquired Utah Jazz point guard hosted about 175 kids at “The Gym” in Humble.

“Just to see the evolution of the camp grow. I’m happy to get some downtime in Houston. Enjoy this heat a little bit, enjoy the family, it’s been cool,” Beverley said.

The guard known for his defensive prowess has played on a number of teams, yet he continues to give back to the Houston community.

“This is the team that gave me my first chance. I’m forever in debt to them. I just wanted to come back. I wanted to keep my camp in Houston.”

As Beverley prepares for the upcoming season, he’s also preparing to host his camp in H-Town again next summer from July 17 through the 21.