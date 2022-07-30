Mother identifies 38-year-old son killed in drive-by shooting outside west Houston home; teen neighbor remains hospitalized, police say

Houston police are investigating after a man and a teen were shot at a drive by shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting left a man is dead and his teen neighbor wounded in west Houston late Friday, police said.

According to Houston police Lt. R. Willkens, the shooting occurred in the 11300 block of OakCenter near Bugle Road.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the man, identified by his mother as 38-year-old Victor Antonio Garcia, and his 17-year-old neighbor were hanging out in the yard when at some point, shots were fired from an apparent vehicle.

Police said Garcia’s mother was inside at home during the drive-by when she heard gunshots. She then came out and found her son dead at the scene and their neighbor wounded.

The teen was transported to an area hospital where he remains in surgery.

“We have a handful of pistol casings, it appears the driveway, our victims may have returned fire, we don’t know that for a fact, there are some weapons on the scene that are still here,” said Lt. Willkens.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video to find the alleged shooter.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the motive of the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.