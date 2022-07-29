Child called out Jesuz Guzman for alleged sexual assault; Have you seen him?

HOUSTON – Authorities said a child victim told officers that Jesuz Guzman had sexually assaulted him or her in north Houston, and a warrant now is out for his arrest.

Police and Crime Stoppers continue to search for Guzman, 42, after the report came in on March 6, 2021. Guzman is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

The alleged assault happened in the 6900 block of Airline Dr., according to police.

Guzman is five feet, nine inches in height, and weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.