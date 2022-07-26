‘Something is not right’: Missing Houston man’s family hopes he’s safe and alive after two weeks

Tuesday will mark two weeks since the man was last seen

Houston – Tuesday will mark two weeks since Tawwab’s Mubarak’s family has heard anything from him.

The 68-year-old was last seen by family members at a July 4 cookout at his sister Denise Miller’s house.

“He came over and, you know, we were laughing and joking, a regular day,” she said. “Normally, at least once a week, either I would hear from him or my partner would hear from him.”

He went to a prayer service on July 9 and texted with a family member on July 12, Miller said, but nothing since.

She’s worried something is wrong. She filed a missing person’s report with the Houston Police Department last week but hasn’t heard anything since. She’s hoping someone has seen him and that something terrible hasn’t happened.

“Everybody that knows him likes him, I don’t think anybody didn’t like him,” she said.

He drove a black 2014 Cadillac SRX with Texas license plate KHS7694, she said.

Mubarak is a retired Alief ISD employee. He lost three family members in the last year, including his daughter, and the ongoing grief is something his family said he continues to struggle with.

The last address Miller had for him was at a west Houston apartment complex. But earlier this year, Mubarak gave his sister a mailing address to a P.O. Box at a post office near the Texas Medical Center.

“At the time, like I said, I didn’t think about it until now – I wish I would have pressed him for a real address,” she said.

His phone is disconnected, Miller said. The family has little information to go on, but she just hopes her little brother is OK.

“We don’t have an address. We don’t have a phone number. We don’t know where to begin,” she said.