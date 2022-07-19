Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in hit-and-run crash that killed driver, HPD says

Elvia Y. Castillo-Martinez, 22, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of a 36-year-old man.

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested and charged for her role in a deadly hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Elvia Y. Castillo-Martinez, 22, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man.

The fatal crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. in the 7000 block of Beechnut Street.

Police said the man was driving a black Mercury GT5 southbound on the Southwest Freeway when his vehicle was side-swiped from behind by a black Mazda CV5, driven by Castillo-Martinez. The man and his passenger followed Castillo-Martinez as she exited the freeway and came to a stop at a light at in the 7000 block of Beechnut Street.

Police said the man pulled up next to Castillo-Martinez’s vehicle and tried to get her attention. The man then allegedly pulled his vehicle in front of Castillo-Martinez’s vehicle while the passenger exited the vehicle. As the passenger attempted to exchange information with Castillo-Martinez, the light turned green and she immediately drove off and struck the man.

Ad

Police said Castillo-Martinez continued driving at high speed on Beechnut and then struck a sidewalk and a parked vehicle. She then allegedly pulled out of a driveway and fled the scene without providing medical assistance.

The man was taken by the Houston Fire Department paramedics to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said Castillo-Martinez was arrested a short time later and later charged for her alleged role in the crash.