Video: Employee assaulted, held at gunpoint as suspects steal lottery tickets, money from convenience store in NW Houston, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Aggravated robbery at a convenience store at the 7900 block of Long Point Houston PD (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported on July 13 at around 5 p.m. at the store, located in the 7900 block of Long Point Road.

Police said the two masked suspects walked into he store while pointing handguns at the employee and demanded money. The suspects then forced the employee to the ground while demanding that he open the safe. The suspects removed numerous lottery tickets and the money from the cash drawer.

In the video, one suspect can be seen punching the employee in the head several times. Police said both suspects fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or arrests. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

