It’s no joke! Laffy Taffy retires 15 iconic, most-beloved ‘original jokes’ on candy wrappers

This is not a joke! Laffy Taffy has announced that it has retired 15 of its most-beloved “original jokes.”

The candy company said it will venture into the world of non-fungible tokens with the launch of its “Laffy Taffy Original Jokes” collection. The collection will provide fans a chance to own a digital asset featuring Laffy Taffy history through a fun giveaway, according to a release.

The NFT collection will launch Wednesday at 12 p.m. in collaboration with Bitski. Fans can click here to order and claim their free NFT on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

The collection consists of 120 total NFTs, featuring exclusive 1/1 (one-of-ones) single, unique editions and multi-edition pieces minted and distributed randomly in various flavor and joke variations, including:

• 90 General NFTs minted as six versions of each joke with designs inspired by the candy’s vintage character art dating back to the 1970s in Banana, Cherry, Sour Apple, Grape, Blue Raspberry and Strawberry flavors.

• 30 One-of-Ones (1/1) NFTs, an exclusive “shiny” subset of the collection featuring the most coveted designs to be randomly claimed during the minting process on launch day, which can then be sold and traded by fans.

“We’re excited to celebrate the history of Laffy Taffy by retiring our original laffs in a fun, innovative way through the creation of NFTs as a timeless collector item. Our Laffy Taffy Original Jokes collection gives fans a unique opportunity to preserve one of our signature attributes – the jokes on our wrappers,” said Dave Foldes, Marketing Director of Laffy Taffy at Ferrara Candy Company. ”By retiring some of our most iconic, beloved jokes dating back to 1986, we can pay homage to them while opening the door for a new era of laffs and continued LOL fun for our wrappers.”