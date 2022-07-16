2 arrested in 7-Eleven robberies and slayings in Los Angeles area

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. Police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four Southern California 7-Eleven stores. Authorities said Monday that at least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

(Eugene Garcia, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)