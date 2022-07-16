87º

2 arrested in 7-Eleven robberies and slayings in Los Angeles area

Two people were killed in the violence, which happened in stores in Orange and Riverside counties Monday and prompted 7-Eleven to ask stores to close.

Two people were arrested Friday in a series of shootings and robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California that left two people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.

“This was a reign of terror,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a news conference Friday.

Malike Patt, 20, and Jason Payne, 44, were arrested in Los Angeles in the spree that occurred over five hours Monday morning in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties, police said.

