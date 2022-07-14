San Antonio Zoo’s corpse flower ready to bloom

The San Antonio Zoo is about to get a little smellier, and it is not from all the animals.

The first ever Corpse Flower in the city of San Antonio has just been named “La Llorona,” or “The Weeping Woman,” after a ghost in Mexican folklore.

This rare and endangered flower gets its name from its very specific scent that smells like rotting flesh.

It is on bloom watch 24/7 and it will be on display for an additional 1-4 days after it blooms, or until the bloom lasts.

Houston had its own Corpse Flower, Lou, just a few years ago in the Houston Museum District.