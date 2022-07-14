Homeless male sleeping in car shot during attempted carjacking in north Harris County, HCSO says

Homeless male shot while sleeping in car during attempted carjacking in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies said a homeless male sleeping in his car overnight was shot during an attempted carjacking in north Harris County Thursday.

It happened near Cypress Station around 4 a.m.

According to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was sleeping in his car when he was awakened by two men knocking on his window. Deputies said the suspects attempted to get in his vehicle, so he drove away. As he was driving off, investigators said the men fired two rounds at him. The victim was grazed by both rounds, HCSO said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where deputies said he is awake and talking.

According to investigators, the suspects are possibly related to other attempted carjackings in the area overnight.