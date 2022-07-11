Man rescued after being trapped inside trench for 2 hours in east Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – A rescue operation was underway after a man fell into a trench Monday afternoon in east Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 10000 block of North Loop East. Officials said 78 firefighters responded to the scene.

SKY 2 showed a person being pulled out of the trench and transported to an emergency vehicle on a stretcher. Officials said it took about two hours to get the man out.

He was taken to a hospital and appears to be in good condition, officials said.