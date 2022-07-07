VIDEO: Woman spots rodents running around kitchen floors at Taco Cabana in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A viral video being shared on social media is enough to make you cringe.

The clip, which was posted on TikTok, shows the inside of a San Antonio fast-food restaurant that had multiple rodents scurrying around the kitchen.

According to KPRC’s sister station KSAT, the video was recorded by customer Rita Longoria at the Taco Cabana located near Loop 410 and Bandera Road.

Longoria told KSAT that as she attempted to pick up food early Sunday morning, she noticed the rats from the drive-thru lane.

She said she then recorded the video and posted it to TikTok.

“It was disgusting. It was, like, unreal. It was [an] unbelievable shock,” Longoria said. “I wanted it to blow up, not for myself. I wanted it to blow up because people needed to know. I mean, people can get sick.”

Taco Cabana officials said the pests migrated from an outside source within the previous 48 to 72 hours, and that their restaurant was reopened on Wednesday.

Taco Cabana issued the following statement:

“On Sunday, July 3, 2022, pest activity was identified at Taco Cabana’s restaurant location at 6040 Bandera in San Antonio, TX. The location was immediately closed and a thorough inspection and extensive sanitation was completed. The health and safety of Taco Cabana’s guests and team members, and the cleanliness and high-quality standards of all Taco Cabana restaurants, is, and remains to be, the utmost priority. This was an isolated incident and TC investigated, then worked swiftly and efficiently to address and eliminate the pest situation. The pests are confirmed to have recently migrated from an outside source within the previous 48 to 72 hours, as mandated third-party sanitation and Health Department inspections revealed no recent activity prior to July 3, 2022.”