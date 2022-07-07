Number of monkeypox cases continues to grow in Texas; 8 cases reported in Houston, DSHS says

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Health authorities in Africa said Thursday, June 30, 2022 they are treating the expanding monkeypox outbreak there as an emergency and are calling on rich countries to share the world's limited supply of vaccines in an effort to avoid the glaring equity problems seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of State Health Services’ recent report shows a continuous increase in monkeypox cases across Texas, which is part of the international outbreak.

Eight out of 20 of those cases have been reported in Houston, the report shows. The first two cases in Houston were confirmed on June 18.

All 20 cases, so far, have been men.

“With the sharp increase in monkeypox cases worldwide, it’s not surprising to see the virus spread in Texas,” said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist. “We want people to know what the symptoms are, and if they have symptoms, to avoid the types of close contact with other people that can spread the disease.”

Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness with individuals having a fever, rash, or swollen lymph nodes. The illness lasts two to four weeks, and it can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The health department says anyone who develops these symptoms should isolate themselves from others to prevent or minimize the risk of spreading the illness to others and seek medical attention to be evaluated for potential testing.

People can find more information on monkeypox at dshs.state.tx.us/IDCU/disease/monkeypox/monkeypox/. People planning international travel can review the CDC’s current recommendations for monkeypox and other communicable diseases for their intended destinations at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/list.