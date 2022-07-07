James Caan, veteran ‘Godfather’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dies at 82

Ageless movie tough guy James Caan, best known for his work in such big-screen classics such as “The Godfather” and “Elf,” died on Wednesday, his family said.

He was 82.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” according to a family statement posted to Twitter.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: James Caan attends the "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Paramount Theatre on February 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2022 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

