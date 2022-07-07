How overturn of Roe V. Wade could affect schools, education

In her story “How the Overturning of Roe Could Affect Schools & Education in the U-S” Chalkbeat reporter Jessica Blake discusses how new restrictions on abortion could increase child poverty and hurt women’s educational prospects. Blake appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss her reporting on this subject.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed women a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years, gives the states the authority to set their own abortion policies.

Following the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, numerous Republican-led states announced plans to ban or severely limit abortion.

In her story “How the Overturning of Roe Could Affect Schools & Education in the U-S” Chalkbeat reporter Jessica Blake discusses how new restrictions on abortion could increase child poverty and hurt women’s educational prospects.

Blake appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss her reporting on this subject. For Blake’s insights, watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

Read Blake’s full story here: https://www.chalkbeat.org/2022/6/24/23181609/overturn-roe-schools-child-poverty-teen-births

