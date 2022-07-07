Pipeline explosion sends flames into air in Fort Bend County, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are on the scene of a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County.
The explosion happened in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, just west of Orchard, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.
Fort Bend County officials say the explosion is isolated in a field, and that the surrounding area is restricted.
They are asking residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Pipeline explosion: 15400 JoAnn near FM 1952. This is west of Orchard. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DEdiDRw8gp— Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) July 7, 2022