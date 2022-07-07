Pipeline explosion sends flames into air in Fort Bend County, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are on the scene of a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County.

The explosion happened in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, just west of Orchard, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

PIPELINE EXPLOSION (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fort Bend County officials say the explosion is isolated in a field, and that the surrounding area is restricted.

They are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.