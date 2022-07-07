90º

LIVE

Local News

Pipeline explosion sends flames into air in Fort Bend County, officials say

Tags: Fort Bend County, Orchard, Explosion
Photo credit: Brian Loesch and Blake Eder (kprc)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are on the scene of a pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County.

The explosion happened in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, just west of Orchard, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Posted by Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, July 7, 2022
PIPELINE EXPLOSION (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
PIPELINE EXPLOSION (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fort Bend County officials say the explosion is isolated in a field, and that the surrounding area is restricted.

They are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.