LIVE: Law enforcement to announce success of multi-agency operation to combat violent crimes in 10 cities nationwide, including Houston

A press conference will be held Wednesday morning to announce the success of Operation NorthStar, a multi-agency operation led by the US Marshal Service to combat violent crime in 10 cities nationwide.

The announcement will be held at 11 a.m. at the Crime Stoppers Headquarters.

Representatives from US Marshals, the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County District Attorney’s Office ‚Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Pct. 5 and Pct. 1 and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be in attendance.