Campspot, Pinterest launch online booking platform to find key information, dates, trends for favorite outdoor activities

Pinterest has teamed up with Campspot to launch an online booking platform for campers to find key information, dates and trends for their favorite outdoor activities.

From fishing to national parks to seasonal recipes the Campspot Outdoor Almanac has eight sections that feature key dates and events, trends, expert advice, and destination spotlights to inspire your adventures this summer and fall.

Erin Stender joined KPRC + to discuss the latest camping trends, camping as a lifestyle and a lifeline, the creation of Campspot Outdoor Almanac and more.

