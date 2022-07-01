15-year-old shot in face during attempted robbery in west Harris County, HCSO says

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a teen was shot in the face during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in west Harris County Thursday.

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a teen was shot in the face during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in west Harris County Thursday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located in the 15200 block of Westheimer. When they arrived at the scene, a 15-year-old boy was located with a gunshot wound to the face. The teen was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he is expected to survive.

Investigators said deputies later discovered the shooting actually occurred at an apartment complex located at 15250 Gray Ridge.

According to HCSO, the victim and his 16-year-old friend were in the parking lot at the apartment when a group of suspects pulled up to their car and shot the 15-year-old, who was a passenger in the vehicle, in an attempted robbery. The teens drove to a nearby gas station and called authorities for help.

Ad

HCSO is investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.