Man awakened by robbery suspects who held him at gunpoint, pistol-whipped him and ransacked apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for four suspects who allegedly broke into a man’s home while he was sleeping and robbed him at gunpoint in May.

On Friday, May 13, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a robbery in the 5400 block of Richmond Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said the victim was sleeping when he was awoken by four men armed with guns. The man told officers the suspects then forced him to unlock his cellphone and transfer money from his account to theirs through an app.

Investigators said the other suspects then ransacked the apartment while the victim was pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint.

Before leaving the apartment, officers said the suspects took the victim’s car keys and stole his white two-door 2017 Mercedes C-Class, which has still not been recovered.

Police said two of the suspects drove off in a red Nissan Altima and gray Dodge Charger.

