Tips for being an effective communicator in personal, professional lives

June is Effective Communications Month, a month dedicated to highlighting the importance of good communication in our personal and professional lives.

Christa Clarke and Sherhara Downing, founders of SpeakHaus, joined KPRC + to discuss tips you can take to become a better communicator and exercise courage by being proactive and intentional about your words and delivery.

According to a release, SpeakHaus offers culturally-competent training to empower community members with the resources required to advance their careers, grow their businesses, and build their networks.

