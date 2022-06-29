Companies dig deep to keep employees happy, productive to save money

With the unemployment rate running at less than 4%, companies are having to dig deep, and be as creative as possible, to keep employees happy and productive – or they run the risk of having to train new ones.

Is it really the “Age of the Employee?”

A new survey with over 10,000 office workers, IT professionals and the C-suite, conducted by Ivanti, reveals that employees rely on technology to be productive and happy on the job.

Ivanti CEO Jeff Abbott and best-selling author Ira Wolfe, America’s “Chief Googlization Officer” joined KPRC + to discuss the new survey’s findings, and how work-life is changing in America.

