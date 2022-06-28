How drought conditions, extreme cause significant stress to trees, enviroment

The extreme heat is causing drought conditions throughout the state of Texas. Experts say if this trend continues with very little rain, the anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk and loss of trees.

Karl Flocke, an ecologist with Texas A&M Forest Service, explains how drought conditions can cause significant stress to trees.

“A stress is anything that reduces the capacity of the tree to function efficiently and grow vigorously,” Flocke said. “Stresses are things that can affect growth, nutrient uptake, the ability of the tree to photosynthesize and ultimately the ability of the tree to defend itself against pathogens – things like heat, cold, predation from animals, insects and diseases – a number of different things.”

