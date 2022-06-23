Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at apartment complex north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in north Houston on Thursday, police said.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in at an apartment complex located in the 3200 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9 a.m.

Police said homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

