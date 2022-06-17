3 women wanted for shoplifting over $5K worth of cosmetics items from west Houston business, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three women accused of shoplifting several cosmetics items from a business in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department’s Property & Financial Crimes Division.

On April 30, police said the three women walked into the business, located in the 12800 block of Memorial Drive, and stole several cosmetic items valued at $5,719.

Surveillance video was able to capture the suspects leaving in a silver Infiniti sedan.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.