Students shake up the toy box in time for Pride Month

Just in time for Pride Month, a team of student creators is bringing diversity and inclusion to the toy box with a new twist on a retro play pattern updated with characters as diverse as today’s world: Truly You! Character Creator from Spin Master, a fashion illustration activity set made for youth by youth.

Characters include an Indigenous fashion designer from the Sioux Nation, non-binary frontline healthcare worker, and gender-fluid content creator among others.

Truly You! comes with nine double-sided character plates so you can make 816 combinations, a black crayon and 11 colored pencils. It costs $19.99 and is available to purchase on Amazon.

