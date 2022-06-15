Dancer and choreographer Courtney Platt on living with multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis affects nearly 1 million people in the United States, disrupts communication between the brain and the body, and can trigger a wide range of physical and mental challenges that can be hard to predict, change over time, and uniquely impact those living with MS. Some of those physical challenges include coordination, while the mental challenges include brain fog or memory issues.

An initiative called MS in Harmony is a digital resource that brings the principles of music therapy to those living with multiple sclerosis.

On Wednesday, Courtney Platt, a professional dancer, actor, and choreographer living with MS, appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the MS in Harmony initiative. Platt discussed how music therapy can help people with multiple sclerosis achieve mind-body harmony, and how she’s continued to thrive in her career while living with multiple sclerosis. Watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

Ad

Platt was 23 years old and on tour as an All-Star on Season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance when she started experiencing alarming symptoms, such as numb legs, shocks down her spine, and unshakable fatigue. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Since then, Platt has never stopped dancing and has lent her talents to numerous TV shows, while remaining heavily involved with multiple sclerosis advocacy organizations and the community.

For more information on MS in Harmony, visit www.msinharmony.com.

Ad

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and the KPRC 2 app.