WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended through at least July 2, reports say

HOUSTON – WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after a Russian court extended her detention, reports said Tuesday.

Griner, who has been held in Russia since February after being accused of smuggling drugs, was classified as wrongfully detained in May, and the United States has reportedly aggressively worked to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said.

State Department officials met Monday with members of Griner’s teammates about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthslong detention and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans.

