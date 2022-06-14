94º

Suspect accused of killing 43-year-old man outside SW Houston gas station arrested in Fort Bend County, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A suspect has been charged after police say he allegedly shot and killed another man outside a southwest Houston gas station. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man is arrested in connection to the death of another man after a shooting outside a southwest Houston gas station last Sunday.

Zerrick Gibson, 30, is charged with murder by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

According to investigators, the victim, 43, and Gibson were involved in some type of argument outside the gas station at around 3 a.m. in the 15500 block of Fondren Road.

At some point, as the men were leaving, Gibson allegedly shot the victim. Investigators said he fled the scene in a black Jeep.

Police said Gibson was arrested in Fort Bend County without incident. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

