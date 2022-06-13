Teacher from Aldine ISD receives Tony’s Excellence in Theatre Education Award

Roshunda Jones-Koumba, a drama teacher at G. W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston, appears in an undated photo. Jones-Koumba will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. (Rick Armstrong/Tony Awards via AP)

A teacher from the Houston area received the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education Sunday night.

According to the Aldine Independent School District’s website, Roshunda Jones-Koumba was awarded after being recommended by her students.

Presented by Carnegie Mellon University, the award “recognizes a K-12 theatre educator in the U.S. who has demonstrated monumental impact on their students and embodies the profession’s highest standards.”

A group of panelists selected Jones-Koumba from among more than 5,000 entries.

“Jones-Koumba is currently in her 18th year of education. She has dedicated all those years to AISD students, especially her theater students at Carver High School for Engineering, Applied Technology and The Arts. In 2020, Jones-Koumba was inducted into the Texas Thespians Hall of Fame and received the inaugural Arts Educator of the Year from the TUTS Leading Ladies organization,” the website read.

CONGRATS!