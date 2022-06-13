How to have difficult conversations: ‘The Locker Room’ discusses discrimination, cancel culture

Damon West, a Professor of Criminal Justice at The University of Houston Downtown, and a nationally known keynote speaker, appeared on KPRC 2+ Monday to discuss his new book, THE LOCKER ROOM: How Great Teams Heal Hurt, Overcome Adversity and Build Unity.

West co-authored the book with motivational speaker and character development coach Stephen Mackey. In the book, the pair seek to provide business leaders, managers, employees, students, teachers, community organizers etc. the tools and techniques to have difficult conversations that lie at the heart society today including cancel culture and America’s growing social and political divisiveness.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

