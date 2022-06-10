PHOTOS: Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into daycare in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DWI after deputies say she rammed into a daycare after a night of drinking Thursday.

According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Maribel Altuntas was leaving a restaurant that was in the same shopping center as the Loving Family Daycare located at 9437 Highway 6.

45-year-old Maribel Altuntas is accused of running into a daycare in Fort Bend County (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Deputies say instead of putting her 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe in reverse, she placed it in drive and slammed through the front of the daycare.

On Friday, the daycare’s owner Syeda Tayaba said her business is still dealing with insurance claims.

Tayaba said luckily, no one was inside the daycare at the time of the crash.