Texas 11-year-old TIME Magazine’s Kid of the Year 2021 to deliver keynote at Rotary International Convention

Eleven-year-old Orion Jean took the stage on Wednesday as the closing keynote speaker of the 2022 Rotary International Convention.

HOUSTON, Texas – This Texas kid is continuing to make his home state proud!

Eleven-year-old Orion Jean took the stage on Wednesday as the closing keynote speaker of the 2022 Rotary International Convention.

Officials say he was able to speak to and inspire 11,000 adults from around the world during his speech.

Last year, Orion, who hails from his hometown of Forth Worth, was named TIME Magazine’s Kid of the Year 2021.

Orion was recognized by TIME for using his prize money from the National Kindness Speech Contest to create Race to Kindness, an organization dedicated to spreading kindness through acts of goodwill.

“Through Race to Kindness, Jean has donated toys to a Dallas Children’s hospital and helped to collect 100,000 meals for Texas families through food drives and partnering with a relief group. Now, his focus is to donate books for children who may not have them at home,” a news release said.

Ad

After 50 years, the convention was held in Houston at the George R. Brown convention center.

The Rotary organization works to bring together a global network of volunteer leaders who are dedicated to helping the world’s humanitarian issues.